Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.61. 3,478,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.