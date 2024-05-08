U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.