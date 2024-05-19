Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $58.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126,528 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $58,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $468.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

