Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 2,508,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

