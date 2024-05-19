208,462 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 208,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 0.32% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,047,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,454. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

