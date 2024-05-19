Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 525,492 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525,492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $124,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.