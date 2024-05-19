Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 9,318 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in XPO by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. 1,169,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

