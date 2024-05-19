Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

