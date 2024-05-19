Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New $638,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

