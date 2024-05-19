Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. 2,496,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.