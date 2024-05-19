Arjuna Capital Sells 17,092 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.