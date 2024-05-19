First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 32.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,231 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 414,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $219.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

