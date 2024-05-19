Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,556 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,795,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

