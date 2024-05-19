Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,428,000. Gentex makes up about 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 737,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,988. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

