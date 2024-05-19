Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 106,736 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,736 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %

WBD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. 21,230,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,058,220. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

