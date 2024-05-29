Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 234,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

