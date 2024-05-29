Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $282.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.