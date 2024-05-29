Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.76.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,128 shares of company stock worth $38,053,129. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

