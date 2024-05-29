Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teradyne by 38.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

