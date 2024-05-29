Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $437.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $515.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

