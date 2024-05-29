Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

