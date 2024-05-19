Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 66,534 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,534 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

