Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,797 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 505,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.