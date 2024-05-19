Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $97.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.