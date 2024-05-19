Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 5,496 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 5,683,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $53.38.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

