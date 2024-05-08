Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at TD Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

