Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Mills by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 6,893.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

