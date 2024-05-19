NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,471,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

