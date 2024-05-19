Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

EL traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 2,907,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

