QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QCOM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $193.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

