Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,402,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

