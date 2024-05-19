Gode Chain (GODE) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $11,895.15 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

