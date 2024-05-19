Marathon Capital Management Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after buying an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,923,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,343,000 after purchasing an additional 229,286 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,944,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

