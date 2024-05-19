Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

