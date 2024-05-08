HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRT

HireRight Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HireRight by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.