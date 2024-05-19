Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $591,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $112.88. 1,619,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

