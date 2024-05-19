Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,785,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

