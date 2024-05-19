4,633 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $120.86. 148,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

