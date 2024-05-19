Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 2,772,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

