Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$113.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

