Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,651 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,867,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,478. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

