BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,673,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 250,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,577. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

