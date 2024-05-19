Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $676,000 in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTMA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile
