Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.02 Million Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 291,079 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GCOW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 171,247 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.