Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

