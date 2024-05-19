Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 154,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

