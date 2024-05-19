Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 6,656 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 30,032,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,221,048. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.35, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

