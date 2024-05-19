BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,859 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.19. 4,385,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,753. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

