BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,159.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 802,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

