Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

